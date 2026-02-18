Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.60 and last traded at $78.18. 20,602,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 24,284,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $748,600.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,525.88. The trade was a 22.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 83,299 shares of company stock worth $6,390,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

