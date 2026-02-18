HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.0350. Approximately 777,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,950,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $903.68 million, a PE ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 10.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in HUYA by 327.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

At the core of HUYA’s business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.

