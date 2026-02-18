Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.98 and last traded at $150.64. 19,828,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 21,412,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.19.

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $635.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,468,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,345,132,000 after acquiring an additional 342,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,625,063,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.