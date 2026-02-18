Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,011.31 and last traded at $1,021.5250. 3,196,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,409,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,036.05.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly struck an exclusive licensing agreement with CSL for clazakizumab, giving CSL rights to develop and commercialize the drug for kidney disease — a near‑term cash inflow and risk‑sharing that de‑risks part of Lilly’s pipeline. Read More.

Eli Lilly struck an exclusive licensing agreement with CSL for clazakizumab, giving CSL rights to develop and commercialize the drug for kidney disease — a near‑term cash inflow and risk‑sharing that de‑risks part of Lilly’s pipeline. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Phase 3b data showed combining Lilly’s Taltz (ixekizumab) with Zepbound (tirzepatide) produced superior efficacy in adults — evidence that cross‑product use could expand market opportunities and boost longer‑term sales. Read More.

Phase 3b data showed combining Lilly’s Taltz (ixekizumab) with Zepbound (tirzepatide) produced superior efficacy in adults — evidence that cross‑product use could expand market opportunities and boost longer‑term sales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retevmo showed benefit as an adjuvant treatment in early‑stage lung cancer, improving event‑free survival — a positive label‑expansion outcome that can broaden the oncology franchise. Read More.

Retevmo showed benefit as an adjuvant treatment in early‑stage lung cancer, improving event‑free survival — a positive label‑expansion outcome that can broaden the oncology franchise. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Medicare expansion of GLP‑1 weight‑loss coverage is easing pricing and access concerns, which supports demand forecasts for tirzepatide (Zepbound/Mounjaro) and other obesity programs. Read More.

Medicare expansion of GLP‑1 weight‑loss coverage is easing pricing and access concerns, which supports demand forecasts for tirzepatide (Zepbound/Mounjaro) and other obesity programs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish: Daiwa raised its price target to $1,250 and maintained a buy rating, signaling more upside in consensus estimates and supporting investor sentiment. Read More.

Analysts remain bullish: Daiwa raised its price target to $1,250 and maintained a buy rating, signaling more upside in consensus estimates and supporting investor sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lilly plans a $1 billion investment to build India manufacturing/ex‑port capacity, and is stockpiling ~ $1.5B of orforglipron supply ahead of an expected oral approval — moves aimed at smoothing launches and protecting revenue growth. Read More.

Lilly plans a $1 billion investment to build India manufacturing/ex‑port capacity, and is stockpiling ~ $1.5B of orforglipron supply ahead of an expected oral approval — moves aimed at smoothing launches and protecting revenue growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media/market commentators (including Jim Cramer) continue to highlight Lilly’s leadership in weight‑loss drugs, keeping the stock in focus for momentum traders without providing new fundamentals. Read More.

Media/market commentators (including Jim Cramer) continue to highlight Lilly’s leadership in weight‑loss drugs, keeping the stock in focus for momentum traders without providing new fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition and next‑gen obesity entrants pressure margin and growth visibility; analysts note Lilly must sustain innovation (oral orforglipron, retatrutide) to fend off rivals, which is a key execution risk for investors. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,219.68.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $963.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,054.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $912.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,976,634,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.