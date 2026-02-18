Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 2.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $6.9860. 24,306,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 40,836,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,272,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,032. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 105.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

