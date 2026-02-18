Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $157.30 and last traded at $156.2570. Approximately 14,764,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 27,079,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.97.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Get Oracle alerts:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Department of the Air Force awarded Oracle an $88 million firm‑fixed price task order, a near‑term revenue win that underscores ongoing government demand for Oracle’s cloud and services. Air Force Task Order

U.S. Department of the Air Force awarded Oracle an $88 million firm‑fixed price task order, a near‑term revenue win that underscores ongoing government demand for Oracle’s cloud and services. Positive Sentiment: Oracle was cited as a participant in large AI data‑center builds (e.g., projects linked to OpenAI/Stargate), highlighting long‑term demand for its infrastructure and services that could support future revenue even as customers scale. DTE / Stargate AI Data Center Coverage

Oracle was cited as a participant in large AI data‑center builds (e.g., projects linked to OpenAI/Stargate), highlighting long‑term demand for its infrastructure and services that could support future revenue even as customers scale. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and retail commentary frames Oracle as an attractively valued AI/cloud play relative to larger peers, with some investors calling it a buying opportunity—this may support longer‑term interest but hasn’t removed near‑term headline risk. Fool: Buying Opportunity

Analyst and retail commentary frames Oracle as an attractively valued AI/cloud play relative to larger peers, with some investors calling it a buying opportunity—this may support longer‑term interest but hasn’t removed near‑term headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities‑fraud class actions alleging misleading statements tied to a past 11% stock drop; several notices set an April 6, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — consolidated litigation risk raises potential legal costs, distraction and share‑price volatility. Gross Law Firm Class Action Notice

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities‑fraud class actions alleging misleading statements tied to a past 11% stock drop; several notices set an April 6, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — consolidated litigation risk raises potential legal costs, distraction and share‑price volatility. Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector risk: a Vanguard economist flagged a $400B+ borrowing binge by hyperscalers to fund AI capex; coverage singled out Oracle’s ~$50B debt raise as part of that trend — heightened leverage and industry financing risk could pressure ORCL multiples. Benzinga: Vanguard Economist on Debt Risks

Macro/sector risk: a Vanguard economist flagged a $400B+ borrowing binge by hyperscalers to fund AI capex; coverage singled out Oracle’s ~$50B debt raise as part of that trend — heightened leverage and industry financing risk could pressure ORCL multiples. Negative Sentiment: Analyst comparisons and fund commentary emphasize Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM) pulling ahead on AI‑driven cloud growth and margins; several pieces argue Oracle faces capex strain and softer software trends, which could weigh on near‑term guidance and investor sentiment. Zacks: Microsoft vs Oracle

Analyst comparisons and fund commentary emphasize Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM) pulling ahead on AI‑driven cloud growth and margins; several pieces argue Oracle faces capex strain and softer software trends, which could weigh on near‑term guidance and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage notes recent share weakness and investor concern around debt‑funded data center expansion; that narrative is amplifying legal and financing fears and increasing short‑term volatility. Yahoo Finance: Oracle Stock Sinks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.97.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $448.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.