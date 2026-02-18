Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $195.00 and last traded at $200.12. Approximately 35,378,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 40,555,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.08.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $326.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average is $206.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

