Putnam Mun Oppo (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 27th

Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Putnam Mun Oppo Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Putnam Mun Oppo has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

Putnam Mun Oppo Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE: PMO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax with a secondary objective of capital preservation. Established in 1982 and advised by Putnam Investment Management, the Trust invests primarily in municipal securities issued by U.S. states, municipalities and their instrumentalities. Its strategy combines high-quality bonds with selectively chosen sectors in the municipal market to generate tax-advantaged income for shareholders.

The Trust’s portfolio generally comprises general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and insured municipal securities, as well as unrated issues judged by its adviser to possess equivalent credit quality.

