Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. New Street Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. 3,583,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,088,855. Netflix has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $327.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 390,970 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $32,696,821.10. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,502.20. This trade represents a 99.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,399,163 shares of company stock worth $129,899,103. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 903.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

