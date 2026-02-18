Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Enpro had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Enpro updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.500-9.200 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Enpro’s conference call:

Enpro provided a clear 2026 outlook with total sales growth of , , and , supporting continued investment (≈$50M CapEx) and shareholder returns. Fiscal 2025 results showed strong execution: sales of $1.14B (+9%), 7.6% organic growth, Sealing Technologies >32% adjusted segment EBITDA margin, >$150M free cash flow, and $280M deployed to acquire AlpHa and Overlook—bolstering growth and margins.

Advanced Surface Technologies (AST) is positioned for high‑single‑digit growth in 2026 with a materially stronger second half as semiconductor demand and recent growth investments (≈$2M/quarter of extra Opex) begin to convert to revenue; $12M of 2025 equipment sales are non‑recurring. Enpro recorded a non‑cash $67.2M pension settlement loss in Q4 (other non‑operating expense) and expects modestly higher interest expense in 2026 due to revolver usage after the late‑year acquisitions.

Shares of Enpro stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.97. Enpro has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $286.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enpro by 74.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enpro by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Enpro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enpro from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enpro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

