iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

