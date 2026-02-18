Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 6,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,112. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in infrastructure, industrials and materials businesses, such as utilities, transportation, engineering and construction materials. By targeting firms with established cash flows and growth potential, the fund aims to deliver a blend of yield and long-term capital gains for shareholders.

The fund’s investment strategy combines bottom-up security selection with broad sector diversification.

