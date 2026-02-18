CenterBook Partners LP Sells 24,760 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 24,760 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 994.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research set a $73.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

UBER stock opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

