PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) to Issue $0.07 Interim Dividend

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 221.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.
About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund
