PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) to Issue $0.07 Interim Dividend

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 221.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.

Get PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited was formed on December 12, 2013 and is domiciled in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.