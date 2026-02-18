Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.90 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 58.12% and a net margin of 9.35%.Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.