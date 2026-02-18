Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 216.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.
Humm Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.21. The company has a market cap of $285.82 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.18.
Humm Group Company Profile
