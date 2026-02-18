PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,006 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dahring Cusmano LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC now owns 645,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 730,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 632,089 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

