Caprock Group LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLR. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $142.46 on Wednesday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.73.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.