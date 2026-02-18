Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,436.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $37.27.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

