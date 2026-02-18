Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in AppLovin by 73.5% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 114.8% during the third quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 118.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting AppLovin
Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong fundamentals — AppLovin reported an EPS and revenue beat and delivered 66% YoY revenue growth with very high adjusted EBITDA margins, supporting upside if growth and margins hold. Applovin Corp (APP) Earnings Beat Projections
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/long‑term bull case — Seeking Alpha pieces highlight AppLovin’s “Rule of 150,” AI-driven moat (Axon 2.0/MAX), and potential for high revenue cadence, arguing APP looks undervalued on PEG metrics if guidance holds. AppLovin: Rule Of 150 And AI Moat
- Positive Sentiment: Value‑hunting coverage — Some outlets view the post‑selloff price as a buying opportunity based on multi‑factor screens and the company’s growth profile. Buy Or Sell AppLovin Stock At $365?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data appears noisy/inconclusive for February (entries show zero/NaN), so there’s no clear short-covering or build-up signal to explain today’s move.
- Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention — Zacks notes heavier investor interest and screening activity, which can amplify moves in either direction. AppLovin Corporation (APP) is Attracting Investor Attention
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: “Beat and fade” dynamics — despite the beat, commentary and some research flagged competitive pressure and guidance uncertainty, driving a sharp near‑term repricing. How To Buy AppLovin Stock At $145?
- Negative Sentiment: Sell‑off and profit‑taking noted by analysts — some coverage highlights post‑earnings share declines (double‑digit moves) and ongoing concern over competition for ad inventory and ROAS sustainability. AppLovin Q4: Market Is Focused On Competition; I’m Focused On ROAS From AppDiscovery
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin
AppLovin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $376.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $583.58 and a 200 day moving average of $573.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.49. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 7,385 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.10, for a total value of $3,973,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 46,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,754,752.40. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 187,786 shares of company stock worth $100,914,925 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.
Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AppLovin
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.