Maridea Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 174.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,676,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,087 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,069,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 96.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,032,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,751 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $327.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.70. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $283.47 and a 52 week high of $335.67. The company has a market capitalization of $233.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.
In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,699.50. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,684 shares of company stock valued at $28,796,497. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 outperformance and a clear value strategy. Recent coverage highlights MCD’s Q4 beat, double-digit active app engagement and a permanent “McValue” push that helped U.S. comps grow ~6.8% — a key reason investors see low downside and continued share gains. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 menu rollout tied to sales rebound. McDonald’s unveiled its 2026 menu and promotional plan, which management ties directly to the sales rebound and traffic recovery — a near-term revenue catalyst. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Seasonal and limited-time items returning. The Shamrock Shake and other beloved seasonal items are back nationwide — recurring LTOs that reliably boost traffic and spend. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: New product and brand engagement initiatives. McDonald’s is debuting new items (Big Arch burger) and launching branded collectibles/trading cards to drive visits and social buzz. These low-cost marketing plays can increase frequency among younger cohorts. Read More. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Product innovation to address diet trends. McDonald’s is testing higher‑protein menu options in response to GLP‑1‑driven consumer changes — a proactive product response that could protect traffic if tastes shift. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand and history pieces with limited near-term impact. Several features (drive‑thru origin, nostalgia pieces) bolster brand perception but are unlikely to move the stock materially by themselves. Read More.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.04.
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
