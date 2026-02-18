Guardant Health, Inc. $GH Shares Bought by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Guardant Health comprises approximately 4.7% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.23% of Guardant Health worth $17,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 56.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Guardant Health by 120.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 159,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Terilyn J. Monroe sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $5,846,046.99. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,892.40. This trade represents a 72.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 80,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $8,288,536.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,283.28. The trade was a 74.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 434,511 shares of company stock worth $45,580,887. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on Guardant Health and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

Guardant Health Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of GH opened at $107.11 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

Featured Stories

