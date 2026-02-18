Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.020–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.7 million-$93.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.8 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.130 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 4,966,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,424. Amplitude has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $959.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 31.36%.Amplitude has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.020–0.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In related news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 114,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,177.28. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Spenser Skates sold 42,743 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $513,343.43. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,843 shares of company stock worth $623,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

More Amplitude News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amplitude this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amplitude launched “Agentic” AI analytics—a suite of AI agents aimed at automating product and customer-behavior analysis, which could help drive product-led growth and upsell opportunities. Amplitude Introduces Agentic AI Analytics

Amplitude launched “Agentic” AI analytics—a suite of AI agents aimed at automating product and customer-behavior analysis, which could help drive product-led growth and upsell opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported Q4 EPS of $0.04, in line with Street estimates, which removes near-term downside risk from an earnings miss. Press Release

The company reported Q4 EPS of $0.04, in line with Street estimates, which removes near-term downside risk from an earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and earnings write-ups are circulating, providing detail on key metrics and management expectations that investors will parse for guidance and subscription growth trends. An Overview of Amplitude’s Earnings

Analyst previews and earnings write-ups are circulating, providing detail on key metrics and management expectations that investors will parse for guidance and subscription growth trends. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for February appears anomalous (zeros/NaN) and is not providing a meaningful signal on bearish positioning; treat reported changes skeptically until clarified.

Reported short-interest data for February appears anomalous (zeros/NaN) and is not providing a meaningful signal on bearish positioning; treat reported changes skeptically until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Despite meeting EPS, Amplitude remains unprofitable — Q4 showed a negative net margin (~31%) and negative return on equity (~36%) — which keeps long-term valuation and margin-improvement questions in focus. Press Release

Despite meeting EPS, Amplitude remains unprofitable — Q4 showed a negative net margin (~31%) and negative return on equity (~36%) — which keeps long-term valuation and margin-improvement questions in focus. Negative Sentiment: Commentary and sector pieces note intensifying competition in the analytics/AI space, which could pressure pricing and growth if Amplitude cannot differentiate quickly. Competitive Landscape Intensifies

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,025,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,645,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 418,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amplitude by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after buying an additional 64,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amplitude by 783.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amplitude by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 298,451 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.