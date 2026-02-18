Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells 6,395 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Adam Dubow sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $74,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,250.40. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAWN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,632. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 601.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 530,429 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 587.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,320,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 1,127,995 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 232.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 1,097,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

