Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 16.78%.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SB traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. 842,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $630.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.13. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.21.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 645,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 68,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,001 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SB) is a dry bulk shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers. The company operates a modern fleet of vessels, including Panamax, Supramax and Kamsarmax bulk carriers, designed to serve a variety of trade routes and cargo types. Safe Bulkers’ fleet is employed under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements, offering flexibility to respond to market demand and optimize vessel utilization.

Founded in 2008, Safe Bulkers began trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in the same year, establishing itself as a publicly listed provider of dry bulk transportation services.

