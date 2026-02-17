Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Increases By 34.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 114,530 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 85,379 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 126,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 76,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $2,785,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. 41,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,487. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.48.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE: MUJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of the State of New Jersey and its municipalities, authorities, and instrumentalities. By concentrating on high-quality New Jersey public finance obligations, MUJ aims to offer tax-efficient income for investors with exposure to the state’s credit profile.

The fund’s portfolio is actively managed by BlackRock’s municipal fixed income team, which conducts credit analysis and sector allocation to identify opportunities within New Jersey’s diverse municipal marketplace.

