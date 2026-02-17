Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,904,590 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 15,448,348 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,364,283 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,364,283 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. Fox Advisors set a $97.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

FOX Trading Up 0.1%

FOX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. 2,336,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FOX has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $68.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.31. FOX had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Key Stories Impacting FOX

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Analytics included FOX on a short list of five consumer discretionary stocks to buy, calling out double-digit upside potential — a fresh buy-side signal that can attract momentum money and retail interest. Buy 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Despite the Sector’s Recent Slump

Zacks Analytics included FOX on a short list of five consumer discretionary stocks to buy, calling out double-digit upside potential — a fresh buy-side signal that can attract momentum money and retail interest. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: FOX beat Q4 EPS and revenue expectations (reported Feb 4), and analysts still expect solid FY EPS — this supports valuation (P/E ~12.4) and underpins the buy-the-dip narrative for some investors.

Recent fundamentals: FOX beat Q4 EPS and revenue expectations (reported Feb 4), and analysts still expect solid FY EPS — this supports valuation (P/E ~12.4) and underpins the buy-the-dip narrative for some investors. Neutral Sentiment: News/event coverage can lift short-term ratings and ad revenue — FOX’s extensive live coverage (e.g., Fox Weather storm updates and high-profile news stories) may boost traffic/engagement in the near term. Live updates: California slammed by ‘dangerous’ storm

News/event coverage can lift short-term ratings and ad revenue — FOX’s extensive live coverage (e.g., Fox Weather storm updates and high-profile news stories) may boost traffic/engagement in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting in recent feed shows anomalous zero figures — currently no clear evidence of meaningful short pressure, which reduces the risk of a forced short-covering squeeze but also limits a contrarian bearish signal.

Short-interest reporting in recent feed shows anomalous zero figures — currently no clear evidence of meaningful short pressure, which reduces the risk of a forced short-covering squeeze but also limits a contrarian bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: Industry/regulatory risk: coverage about an FCC “crackdown” affecting broadcast/interview practices (example: Colbert/CBS story) highlights elevated regulatory scrutiny for broadcasters — potential downside risk if enforcement or rules tighten for content/advertising. Colbert fumes at CBS, says it barred him from interviewing Texas Dem amid FCC crackdown

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $2,079,336.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,269.90. This represents a 45.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $5,926,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,100,862 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,082.12. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

