iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.61 and last traded at $53.6407. Approximately 20,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 6,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

