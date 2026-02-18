Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,651,487 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 5,638,317 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,791,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,791,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AIV stock remained flat at $5.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,375,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $838.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 320,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 70,095 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,686,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Alpha Wave Global LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 323,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 145,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 467,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 216,767 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco’s core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

