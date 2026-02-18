Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.51 and last traded at $47.16. 327,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 79,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a market cap of $447.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

