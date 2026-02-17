NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.89 and last traded at C$5.89, with a volume of 292322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$5.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Up 2.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had a negative net margin of 75.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of C$110.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust will post 0.4905498 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. The company provides investors exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate located in the greater areas of cities such as Australasia, Brazil, Germany, and Canada of which Australasia derives a majority of revenue to the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.