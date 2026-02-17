T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Raul Marcelo Claure Sells 550,000 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,488,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,966. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.51. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 31,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $268.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. HSBC raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

