Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) to Sell

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMBQ. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ambiq Micro from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of AMBQ opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $540.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. Ambiq Micro has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $51.76.

In other Ambiq Micro news, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,126. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 122,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,358. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

