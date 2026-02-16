Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
GLDD opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.
In other news, SVP David Johanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,700.26. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Texas Capital downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Noble Financial cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Saltchuk agreed to acquire GLDD in an all-cash transaction (reported value around $1.2–$1.5B). The deal explains the recent sharp upward move as buyers price in the acquisition premium and certainty of a cash sale. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options trading was detected ahead of and around the deal announcement, signaling elevated speculative or hedge activity that can amplify intraday volatility. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators note GLDD’s strong backlog and elevated dredging demand ahead of Q4 earnings, but potential margin pressure from dry-docking costs could temper organic upside if investors refocus on fundamentals. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in recent filings contain inconsistent data (reports show 0 shares and NaN changes), so short-position signals are unclear; treat short-interest metrics with caution until corrected filings are available.
- Negative Sentiment: A shareholder rights firm launched an investigation into whether the board breached fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale, creating potential legal/transaction risk and a drag on sentiment until the matter is resolved. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Two brokerages downgraded GLDD (Texas Capital: strong-buy → hold; Noble Financial: outperform → market perform), which can weigh on near-term momentum and reduce buy-side conviction despite the takeover. Read More. • Read More.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.
In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.
