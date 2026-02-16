QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, QVC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get QVC Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QVCGA

QVC Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QVC Group

Shares of NASDAQ:QVCGA opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.67. QVC Group has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QVCGA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QVC Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 281,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QVC Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 614,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 42,913 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC raised its holdings in QVC Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 388,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QVC Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QVC Group in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QVC Group

(Get Free Report)

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) is a global omnichannel retailer specializing in video- and live-based shopping experiences across television, digital and mobile platforms. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the company offers an extensive range of products including fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, home and garden goods, electronics and jewelry. QVC Group blends curated programming with on-demand ecommerce to engage customers through interactive demonstrations and storytelling.

The company operates through multiple segments, notably QVC U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QVC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QVC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.