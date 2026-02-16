Wall Street Zen Upgrades SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Buy

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on SiTime from $430.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.38.

SiTime Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $420.23 on Friday. SiTime has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $446.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.90 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.98.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.33. SiTime had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $113.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,112 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.08, for a total transaction of $904,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,924,870.96. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.20, for a total transaction of $738,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,350,042.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,712 shares of company stock worth $9,562,777. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SiTime by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong revenue growth — SiTime reported $1.53 EPS vs. $1.20 expected and revenue of $113.3M (up ~66% YoY), providing a clear near‑term fundamental tailwind. Earnings & data

Q4 beat and strong revenue growth — SiTime reported $1.53 EPS vs. $1.20 expected and revenue of $113.3M (up ~66% YoY), providing a clear near‑term fundamental tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — multiple brokerages have Buy/Outperform calls and raised targets (UBS, Needham, Stifel, Barclays among them), giving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and average target near $409, which supports longer‑term upside. Analyst coverage

Analyst support — multiple brokerages have Buy/Outperform calls and raised targets (UBS, Needham, Stifel, Barclays among them), giving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and average target near $409, which supports longer‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership and momentum — institutions hold ~84% of shares and the stock has traded near 52‑week highs, which can amplify moves in either direction. Ownership data

High institutional ownership and momentum — institutions hold ~84% of shares and the stock has traded near 52‑week highs, which can amplify moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Business exposure — SiTime’s MEMS timing products serve telecom, data center, automotive and industrial markets (structurally attractive but still cyclical with semiconductor demand). Company profile

Business exposure — SiTime’s MEMS timing products serve telecom, data center, automotive and industrial markets (structurally attractive but still cyclical with semiconductor demand). Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale by Samsheer Ahamad — sold 9,100 shares (~$4.02M) on Feb 11, a ~14.7% reduction in his stake; sizable single‑day sellings often weigh on sentiment. Insider sale

Large insider sale by Samsheer Ahamad — sold 9,100 shares (~$4.02M) on Feb 11, a ~14.7% reduction in his stake; sizable single‑day sellings often weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider/director selling — Director sale reported at ~$1.51M plus Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,112 shares (~$904k) and 500 shares (~$208k) across Feb 10–11; multiple Form 4s increase near‑term selling pressure and may raise investor questions. Director sale SEC filing

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

