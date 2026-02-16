Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,302 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 25,207 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,412 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,412 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dawson Geophysical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides land-based seismic data acquisition services to the oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, deployment and operation of seismic crews that collect high-fidelity subsurface data. Its services support exploration and development programs by delivering two-dimensional (2D), three-dimensional (3D) and time-lapse (4D) seismic surveys that enable clients to make informed drilling and reservoir management decisions.

The company’s fleet includes vibratory and impulsive seismic sources, high-capacity source trucks, geophone sensor arrays and digital recording systems.

