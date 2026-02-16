Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,302 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 25,207 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,412 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,412 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dawson Geophysical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.
Dawson Geophysical Company provides land-based seismic data acquisition services to the oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, deployment and operation of seismic crews that collect high-fidelity subsurface data. Its services support exploration and development programs by delivering two-dimensional (2D), three-dimensional (3D) and time-lapse (4D) seismic surveys that enable clients to make informed drilling and reservoir management decisions.
The company’s fleet includes vibratory and impulsive seismic sources, high-capacity source trucks, geophone sensor arrays and digital recording systems.
