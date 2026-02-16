Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,420,161 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 5,226,291 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,407,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,407,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of KC opened at $14.48 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,372 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $5,980,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,955,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1,114.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 475,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

