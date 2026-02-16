Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,496,973 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 21,800,556 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,918,664 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,918,664 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 10.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 248,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.22. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YMM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. iA Financial set a $8.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

