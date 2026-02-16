60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Short Interest Update

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 210,488 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 249,573 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,656,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,656,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SXTP opened at $3.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.92. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $17.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.84) by $2.20. The company had revenue of ($0.01) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

