Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2026 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2026 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $92.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $91.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Synchrony Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/17/2026 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2026 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2026 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $78.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,350.08. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,800,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,254.72. This represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

