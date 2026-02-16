T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,014 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 3,561 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA THYF opened at $52.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $794.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.40. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $52.98.
T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.
Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF
About T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF
The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.