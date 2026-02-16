T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,014 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 3,561 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA THYF opened at $52.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $794.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.40. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $52.98.

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

About T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 564.0% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 120,503 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000.

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

