CGI Inc (GIB.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 20th

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$101.55 on Monday. CGI has a 1 year low of C$98.86 and a 1 year high of C$174.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$122.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$125.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 8.3679245 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

Further Reading

