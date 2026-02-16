Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 445,926 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,876,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.51% of CrowdStrike worth $11,708,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,917,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,752,000 after buying an additional 273,922 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $1,638,365,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,775,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,834,000 after acquiring an additional 269,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large consumer distribution deal — NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro, expanding CrowdStrike's reach from enterprise into millions of consumer users and opening a new channel for threat-intel monetization.

Reputation boost — CrowdStrike was named a Customers' Choice in Gartner Peer Insights' 2026 "Voice of the Customer" for User Authentication, citing top product capability ratings and strong willingness-to-recommend, which supports enterprise sales momentum.

Analyst/upgrades tailwind — At least one analyst turned bullish on CrowdStrike today as part of a set of upgrades, which can drive buying interest and validate the growth story.

Options activity indicates bullish positioning — "Smart money" options flow shows elevated bets on CRWD, suggesting some traders expect further upside in the near term.

Broker target adjusted — Rosenblatt lowered its price target from $630 to $555 but kept a "buy" rating, a mixed signal (still positive conviction but reduced upside).

Media/ideas pieces — Several retail-oriented articles highlight CrowdStrike as a long-term growth pick and note it's cheap vs. recent highs; these can attract retail buyers but are lower-impact than direct corporate news.

Short-interest data appears to be reporting zero shares (likely bad/missing data) and shows no meaningful days-to-cover — not a reliable signal for current positioning.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $429.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.40. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.98, a P/E/G ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $550.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

