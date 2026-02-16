Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.0% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G PLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 339,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,823,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 37,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,535,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. DA Davidson raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

NYSE TSM opened at $366.47 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

