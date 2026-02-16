Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $27.27 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.4% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $27,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G PLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,939,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 210,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. The trade was a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Shares of GS opened at $905.52 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $919.18 and its 200-day moving average is $824.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

