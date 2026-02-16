Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $203.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $210.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.26.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.99%.Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

