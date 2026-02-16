Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by M&G PLC

M&G PLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,063 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.6% of M&G PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M&G PLC owned 0.34% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $309,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,554,154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 428.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,311,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,098 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,541,000 after buying an additional 4,961,869 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BMY opened at $60.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.