Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,674 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 943,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $302.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC set a $319.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

