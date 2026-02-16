The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $916.8571.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Dbs Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $905.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $919.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $824.59. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,101.89. This trade represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

